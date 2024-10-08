Graham Norton announces Australian tour

Irish comedian, actor, author and television host Graham Norton will embark on his first ever live tour of Australia in March 2025.

In An Evening with Graham Norton, the nine-time BAFTA TV Award winner will embark on a five-city tour of the country.

- Advertisement -

Audiences are invited to join Graham Norton for an evening of entertainment to celebrate, reflect and relive some of his biggest TV highlights and memorable moments to date.





He will share his favourite laugh out-loud moments and tales from behind the scenes of his legendary sofa chats with the world’s biggest TV and film stars.

Promising to be filled with candid reflections using his sharp wit comedy, we all know and love, this retrospective will offer a rare glimpse into where it all began. Honest, hilarious and featuring an exclusive audience Q&A, this is an evening you won’t want to miss and a rare opportunity to see one of the world’s most beloved stars live!

Sunday 9th March – Adelaide Convention Centre – Adelaide

Tuesday 11th March – Riverside Theatre – Perth

Friday 14th March – Brisbane Convention and Entertainment Centre

Sunday 16th March – Hamer Hall, Arts Centre – Melbourne

Thursday 20th March – Opera House – Sydney

Tickets to the general public go on sale at 11 am (local time) on Friday 11 October. Visit tegdainty.com for more.