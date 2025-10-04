GRAI and Connections Nightclub celebrate milestones

Milestones matter. They honour the past and set the direction for the future.

Over 120 people came together at Connections Nightclub in late September to celebrate a double milestone: 50 years of Connections and 20 years of GRAI (GLBTI Rights in Ageing Inc).

The event, fittingly called Golden GRAI Time, was more than a party. It was a celebration of history, resilience and the enduring spirit of the LGBTI community across generations.

Patrons were treated to a night filled with laughter, music and dancing, with the joy on people’s faces reflecting the significance of the occasion. From individuals reliving their glory days on the dance floor to groups of friends cheering on drag performers like die-hard footy fans, the atmosphere was one of connection and belonging.

The formal part of the night featured a line-up of speakers reflecting on the milestones. David Gibson, Chair of GRAI, spoke about the importance of honouring the past while setting a clear direction for the future. Scott Telfer, Manager of Connections, and Tim Wilson, Owner of Connections, shared stories of the venue’s journey as a safe space for the community over five decades.

Kedy Kristal, Executive Officer of GRAI, reflected on the Laughing Medusa first women’s-only event at Connections in the 1990s. Jenny Sampey, who was present on Connections’ very first night 50 years ago, offered a moving reminder of the power of community and continuity.

David Gibson from GRAI, Scott Telfer and Tim Brown from Connections Nightclub.

Reflecting on the event, David Gibson shared one of the evening’s most memorable moments, when a 76-year-old guest proudly showed his body donor card, joking, “just in case I die on the dance floor.”

“That spirit captures the strength of a generation who have carried our community through challenge and celebration. Golden GRAI Time showed us that ageing is not about fading away, but about carrying forward legacies of survival, defiance and joy.

“Older LGBTI people are not passive recipients of care. They are active custodians of culture, history and belonging. GRAI’s role is to ensure ageing is not sidelined but celebrated, with dignity, visibility and pridethey helped create.” Gibson said.

The event was beautifully recorded by Shutter Pups photographers Peter King, Mineth Liyanage and Gregory Helleren, whose images captured the joy, colour and spirit of the night.

Golden GRAI Time reminded us that ageing is not about stepping into the shadows, but about carrying forward the laughter, the battles, and the brilliance of those who came before. Older LGBTI people hold our community’s heartbeat, they are the storytellers, the guardians and the trailblazers. To honour them is to honour ourselves, ensuring their dignity, visibility and pride continue to shine for generations to come.

Call out to share your story

As part of the ongoing celebrations, GRAI is inviting people to record their memories of their first time at Connections for the upcoming book Our Voices Made Connections: From Feathers and Fights to Friendship and Freedom — 50 Fabulous Years. Stories can be shared online.