GRAI join exodus from Better Together Conrerence

GRAI: GLBTI Rights in Ageing have announced they are pulling out of attending the Better Together Conference in Adelaide joining a growing list of prominent organisations to condemn organising group The Equality Project.

Alarm was sparked by a conversation in a podcast promoting the event that featured Matt Beard, Executive Director of international LGBTIQA+ advocacy organisation All Out, and The Equality Project’s founder Jason Tuazon-McCheyne.

In the conversation Beard made several comments about transgender rights that echoed the sentiments of anti-transgender campaigns. Beard’s comments went unchallenged by Tuazon McCheyne.

In a statement GRAI said they had never listened to the podcast, which has been removed since the controversy broke out, but would be withdrawing from participating in Better Together 2025.

“The controversy that has arisen indicates that the discussion lacked critical lived experience, perpetuated negative stereotypes, and contained inaccurate and harmful statements that have caused distress and harm to our trans and gender diverse community.” the group said.

“GRAI stands unequivocally for an inclusive, respectful, and united LGBTIQA+ community—one that values the voices, lived experiences, and insights of all people, regardless of age, sexuality, gender identity, cultural background, race, ability, language, or spiritual belief.

“We believe that genuinely brave conversations are those conducted with, not about, people whose experiences differ from our own. Whether exploring the realities of life as a gay man when homosexuality was criminalised in Australia, the journey of a queer refugee, or the experiences of transitioning later in life, these authentic dialogues allow us to educate ourselves, foster understanding, and strengthen our community.

“GRAI remains steadfast in its commitment to listening to and amplifying the voices of older LGBTI people. Trans and gender diverse people of all ages are a deeply valued, essential, and integral part of the LGBTIQA+ community, and their inclusion and safety must remain at the heart of all that we do.” the concluded.

GRAI Executive Officer Kedy Kristal was listed as facilitating a panel on Generations at Intersections. Intergenerational Solidarity across Age, Culture, and Place during the conference that also features Edith Cowan University researcher Łukasz Krzyżowski, alongside community advocate Dona Subasinghe, Shane Early from WAAC and Rebecca Morris-Ferrari, the coordinator of GRAI’s Pride Intergenerational Housing Project.

Earlier this week WAAC CEO Dr Daniel Vujcich said his organisation would not be taking part in the conference over the podcast’s contents.

“WAAC has withdrawn from the 2025 Better Together Conference in solidarity with trans and gender-diverse community members who raised concerns that the organisers had given a platform to content which undermines their dignity, safety and wellbeing.” Dr Vujcich said.

Apologies from The Equality Project and CEO Jason Tuazon-McCheyne fail to halt the exodus of conference speakers

The Equality Project issued an apology for the podcast on Saturday but left the episode that had generated the controversy online.

On Monday the entire podcast series was removed and CEO Jason Tuazon-McCheyne posted a personal apology for the podcasts content and the hurt it had caused.

In an letter published online McCheyne said he was “deeply sorry” for the hurt caused by the publication of the conversation and made a committment to listen, learn and do better in the future.

“I apologise for the hurt caused by an episode of our Brave Conversations podcast published earlier this year. Rather than a journalistic piece, we intended to surface each individuals beliefs and values. As a result, we put sources into the public that the TGD community have been campaigning against as misinformation, and I acknowledge that this caused a lot of hurt. I am deeply sorry for this.” Tuazon-McCheyne said.

The Australian LGBTIQ Multicultural Council is the latest in a long list of organisations to publicly call out the conference organisers over the podcast.

“AGMC is deeply saddened by the views that were recently shared on the Equality Project podcast. These comments do not reflect the values of inclusivity, respect, and solidarity that should be at the heart of our community.” the group said on Wednesday.

They said some of their members would still be attending the conference on Friday, but said their participation in future events would depend on the The Equality Project showing genuine accountability and change.

Goulburn Valley Pride call on All Out and the Equality Project to live up to their names

Victorian based Goulburn Valley Pride in Shepparton has also shared their stance on the controversy, saying the podcast series title of ‘Brave Conversations’ didn’t live up to expectations.

“While we value ‘brave conversations’, they must be informed, respectful, and inclusive of lived experience, especially when discussing the rights and wellbeing of trans and gender diverse people.

“The names ‘Equality Project’, ‘Better Together’, and ‘All Out’ speak to unity and justice. But unity cannot come at the cost of erasure or harm. There is no LGB without the TIQA+. United we stand, divided we fall.” the said.

“GV Pride calls for accountability, healing, and a recommitment to centering trans voices in all advocacy spaces. We remain committed to supporting our entire community and will continue to advocate for a future where everyone is safe, respected, and celebrated.” they added.

Over the last week LGBTIQA+ organisations have had to make a call on whether to attend the event

Since Victoria’s Drummond Street Services announced their concern over the podcast conversation between Tuazon-McCheyne and Matt Beard, Exectutive Officer of global LGBTIQA+ rights group All Out, multiple organisations have pulled out of attending the conference.

Trans Sisters United, who are also based in Melbourne, said the apology from The Equality Project sidestepped the concerns that were being raised.

Western Australian based organisations WAAC and Pride Youth Network also pulled out.

Amnesty International’s NSW LGBTQIA+ Network also publicly criticised The Equality Project posting a message of solidarity with transgender communities.

South Australia’s Rainbow Advocacy Alliance said they would still be attending the conference this week, published a statement condemning the podcast. While Victoria’s Commissioner for LGBTQIA+ Communities, Joe Ball, said he would still be heading to Adelaide to present.

The 2025 Better Together conference is set to run in Adelaide over two days beginning on Friday with over 80 sessions in the program.



OUTinPerth will be covering the conference and presenting two sessions. OUTinPerth have published a statement on why we will still be presenting at the conference and reporting other people and organisation’s contributions.

Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is also an employee of Edith Cowan University