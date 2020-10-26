GRAI’s Talking Generations returns with games and good times

One of our favourite events on the local LGBTIQ+ calendar is back this November.

GRAI’s Talking Generations provides an opportunity for people of all ages from WA’s LGBTIQ+ communities to come together and share conversations with good food and great company.

This time around, the event is all about games. GRAI will be sorting participants into intergenerational teams to play all sorts of games including Handbag Toss, Jenga, Chess, Croquet, Sculpt and a mystery game known as Ken Ken Pa.

There will also be quiet spaces for those who don’t want to take part in the action, but still want to enjoy the day, and GRAI’s Coming Out Of Covid photo exhibition will launch after lunch.

The day will be guided by the always glamorous Cougar Morrison, making sure everybody plays fair and stays fabulous.

Talking Generations Games will be held at Robertson Park on Sunday 15th November. For tickets and more information head to Eventbrite.

