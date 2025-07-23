Greg Gould and Emily Williams sing The Gospel According to George and Whitney

Two beloved Australian vocalists are heading west to pay tribute to two musical icons – George Michael and Whitney Houston.

Multi-platinum selling diva and Australian Idol alum Emily Williams joins Australia’s Got Talent standout Greg Gould for this special performance at The Ellington Jazz Club.

Williams and Gould are both collaborators and friends, since recording a duet together in 2020 the pair have appeared on main stages together around the world – performing with Synthony and a half-time show at the MCG.

The two friends will celebrate the music of their idols with the aptly titled The Gospel According to George & Whitney, two of the industry’s biggest vocal powerhouses.

The show will take audiences through all of Michael and Houston’s greatest hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Careless Whisper, I Will Always Love You, Freedom, How Will I Know, Father Figure and I Knew You Were Waiting.

The Gospel According To George and Whitney comes to Ellington Jazz Club on Saturday, 20 September. For more, head to ellingtonjazz.com.au