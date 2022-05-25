HAAi teams up with trans poet Kai-Isaiah Jamal on ‘Human Sound’

Australian-born, London-based artist, producer, DJ & singer HAAi – aka Teneil Throssell – shares a brand new single, Human Sound.

The stunning new track pairing British singer Obi Franky’s lush vocals with trans-visibility activist and poet Kai-Isaiah Jamal’s profound, gorgeous lyricism.

The new track is released ahead of her highly-anticipated debut album Baby, We’re Ascending – out this Friday, May 27 on Mute.

With community and collaboration being a key theme running through the LP, Baby, We’re Ascending features an all-star line-up of contributors including Obi Franky, Kai-Isaiah Jamal, Jon Hopkins, Alexis Taylor & Moxie.

Weaving her own vocals throughout the album, it was crafted alongside designer Raissa Pardini, mixing engineer Marta Salogni (Björk, Romy), engineer/producer Francine Perry, string arranger Quinta and creative director/long-time collaborator Imogene Barron.

Since the start of the year, HAAi has seamlessly transitioned from being one of the most in-demand DJ’s working today into becoming a singular creative force within electronic music. She’s appeared on the cover of Mixmag, released brand new collaborations with Jon Hopkins, Romy (the xx) & Fred Again.., was playlisted across UK radio, and played critically acclaimed, high-octane sets everywhere from Sonar Istanbul to the East Coast of Australia.

Human Sound is out now.

Image: Imogene Barron

