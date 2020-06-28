Harry Hains family release his first single posthumously

The family of Australian, actor Harry Hains has released his first posthumous single Good Enough. The song, released under Harry’s artist name ANTIBOY, is the first track from the Melbourne born artist’s forthcoming concept EP A Glitch in Paradise, due out later this year. Hains passed away in January.

Hains found success as a model and an actor appearing in shows including American Horror Story and The OA, but he also has a huge passion for music. Growing up in Melbourne, Harry’s uniquely imaginative mind blossomed as a child. He created horror films on his camcorder and wrote short stories and countless poems inspired by Sylvia Plath and EE Cummings. His patch eventually led him to London for modeling and then to LA to pursue his passions for acting and music. He lived, ate and breathed music, film and art creation, following heavily in the footsteps of his mother and acclaimed actress, Jane Badler.

Harry’s concept of ANTIBOY offers a portal into an age of existence where there is complete unparalleled freedom to live without preconceptions and societal labels. In a robot utopia where there is no inequality, prejudice, or toxicity, Harry (as the genderless robotic character ANTIBOY) imagines a world in which human and machine co-exist and eventually conjoin.

Harry’s family says he lived this through his own identity, which was gender fluid, shapeshifting and open to interpretation just like his music. The focus on artificial intelligence, of non-binary existence, and Harry’s robotic, neutral vocal delivery negates gender and labels, opening up a conversation about what the future of our species should and could be.

“ANTIBOY represents the idea that most things that we are taught to believe in are an illusion. The idea of gender, sexuality and race are social constructs. ANTIBOY is this place of true equality. The surface doesn’t really matter anymore. It’s really who we are…that’s what matters – the amalgamation of our memories and experiences. We are one human consciousness.” – Harry Hains.

Take a listen to the fist sample of Harry Hains musical offering.

