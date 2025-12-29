Search
HBO teases new season of ‘The Comeback’ among 2026 lineup

Culture

Steaming service HBO Max has given a sneak peek at next year’s offerings, and they’ve got a stacked roster of shows coming in 2026.

The lineup includes the third and final season of cult comedy favourite The Comeback. Created by Michael Patrick King and star Lisa Kudrow, this new season comes 20 years after the show’s debut, and a decade after its second season.

Also coming next year is the second season of breakout hit The Pitt, alongside new seasons of Industry, Euphoria, Dune: Prophecy and Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

HBO has also teased original new programs heading to air, including the next George R. R. Martin adaptation A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, college campus comedy Rooster starring Steve Carell, and an untitled sketch comedy project from Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David.

Check out the teaser below.

