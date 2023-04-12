Head down to The Court for a Drag and Bingo show and support WAAC

The last Friday’s a Drag – Bingo and Drag Show fundraiser for WAAC was such a success they’re doing it again!

On Friday 21st April from 6:30pm – 8:30pm they’ll return to The Court Hotel for another night of fun folics – what a perfect way to end the working week.

It’ll feature four rounds of raunchy bingo, games and entertainment between rounds and live singing and drag performances. Plus a heart-warming speech by a very special speaker is promised, and of course they’ll be lots of prizes to be won.

The festivities will be hosted by drag supremo Dean Misdale, who is sure to have lots of tales to tell from their latest jet-set adventure. All proceeds go to supporting WAAC and the work that they do, so head down for what promises to be a fantastic night out, while giving back to a great cause!

Tickets are on sale now.

OIP Staff

