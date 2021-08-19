Head online for a giant human rights conference from Outright International

Mark December 8-10 in your diary, they’ve announced those dates for the annual OutSumit.

OutRight Action International will hold their seventh annual OutSummit, a global conference for the human rights of LGBTIQ people this December.

OutSummit brings together LGBTIQ activists and allies from all over the world to share experiences, build networks, and come up with strategies to overcome the challenges LGBTIQ people face in the recognition and protection of our human rights.

As in previous years, OutSummit is held in honor of Human Rights Day in order to serve as a reminder that the human rights of LGBTIQ people are human rights, and draw attention to the horrific violations of these rights our communities continue to face around the world.

This year’s theme goes back to basics – human rights for LGBTIQ people everywhere!

OutSummit will be held virtually on December 8-10, 2021, with sessions tailored to different timezones. Registration will open September 15, 2021.

