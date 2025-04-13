Head Scratch | Right-wing pastor concerned airport screening systems might make you gay

A right-wing pastor in the USA has shared that he avoids the screening systems at airports because he believes they contain ray beans that can turn you gay, he prefers a staffer give him a pat down.

For many years we ran a regular segment here at OUTinPerth called ‘Head Scratch’ which was where we listed the unbelievably crazy things people said about the LGBTIQA+ communities. It’s been dormant for the last six years, but Pastor Andrew Isker has just brought it back to life.

The pastor made the comments on his own Contra Mundum podcast recently, they were later highlighted by journalist Phil Williams.

Jackson County TN Christian nationalist Pastor Andrew Isker (@BonifaceOption) is apparently afraid that TSA scanners will make him become attracted to men – so he chooses a personal pat-down instead. pic.twitter.com/PpzPbOrlkY — Phil Williams (@PhilNvestigates) April 8, 2025

“I had to be molested at the airport to go to Florida.” Isker said on this podcast, sharing that he opted for a pat down to avoid the “gay beam machine”.

Everyone’s presuming he’s talking about the body scanners. Moments later he addressed one of the flaws in his logic.



“It appears having a guy touch you all over the place on its face seems worse. But you don’t really know what those things are doing to you.” he said.

Isker said he was concerned that the scanners may give airport staff images of him naked, while cohost C.J. Engel suggested the airport may have an “virtual adrenochrome system”.

Engel’s comment references a conspiracy theory that claims that a cabal of globalist elite pedophiles are harvesting the chemical adrenochrome from children’s blood under the belief it can fuel immortality. Just to be clear- this is not a real thing; a neither is scanners that can undertake the imaginary task.

The Head Scratch moments from the past

These claims are just as ridiculous as then they were first made.

A researcher in the Middle East claimed homosexuality was caused by semen eating anal worms.



There’s also been people who claimed being same-sex attraction came from hormones in the drinking water, too many sweet, carbonated drinks, while others proposed homosexuality is a sign that ghosts are possessing people.

Let’s not forget the preacher from Africa who claimed men could make their penises bigger reciting a blessing and performing a magical rubbing process, and the religious leader who played homosexuality on the skinny jean fashion trend.

There was an Indonesian politician who claimed two-minute noodles made you gay, and a Mexican politician who argued against marriage equality because he believes gay people are unable to look each other in the eye during sexual intercourse.