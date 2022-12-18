Head to Port Douglas in 2023 for the Hot and Steamy LGBTQI+ Festival

Tickets to some of the key events at the Hot and Steamy LGBTQI+ Festival in Port Douglas are on sale now.

Held from Thursday 16 – Sunday 19 February 2023, it’s the perfect event to visit before heading to World Pride in Sydney.

Tickets to three of their big events are on sale now, firstly the Sugar Wharf White Party, it’s the opening dance party and it’s held on a wharf. Then there’s the day long Soaked Pool Party at the stunning Niramaya resort, and finally the Main Dance Party which will include performances from Melbourne’s top drag queens and sexy dancing boys.

If you’ve never been to Port Douglas, you’ll discover it is a chic, gay-friendly and relaxed sea-side village which has a plethora of restaurants and bars, not to mention fantastic boutique shopping. Combined with its relaxed outlook and stunning natural beauty makes it a perfect vacation destination.

Port Douglas, which is located 60km north of Cairns in Queensland, and its surrounds are truly magnificent and Port Douglas village is the ideal base to explore the World Heritage-Listed Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest.

Find out more about the Hot and Steamy LGBTQI+ Festival and their website.

