“Heal Country, heal our nation.” NAIDOC week 2021 begins

NAIDOC Week 2021 has commenced and runs through to 11th July. This year the theme for the week is “Heal Country, heal our nation.”

NAIDOC Week celebrations each July celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. NAIDOC is celebrated not only in Indigenous communities, but by Australians from all walks of life.

The week is a great opportunity to participate in a range of activities and to support your local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

The official NAIDOC website lists all the events happening around the country, including a huge amount here in Perth.

Some of the upcoming events include the play York staged by the Black Swan State Theatre Company, a photo exhibition of images taken by Mavis Phillips at the State Library of WA, you can also head off on the Heal Country trail around the city, or check out a special exhibition at the WA Museum Boola Bardip.

