Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

‘Heartbreak High’ stars hit the red carpet

Culture

The second series of the revived Australian series Heartbreak High arrives on Netflix today.

On Wednesday night the stars of the show hit the red carpet for the series launch.

- Advertisement -

Hartley High students and teachers walking the red carpet tonight included Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Asher Yasbineck, Thomas Weatherall, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Bryn Chapman-Parish, Sherry-Lee Watson, Chika Ikogwe and Kartanya Maynard.

Joining them were series creator and executive producer Hannah Caroll Chapman, producer Sarah Freeman, directors Neil Sharma, Adam Murfet and Jessie Oldfield, executive producer Carly Heaton and associate producer Anna Curtis.

Netflix Director of Content ANZ Que Minh Luu also joined in on the fun, alongside Screen Australia CEO Deidre Brennan and Head of Screen NSW Kyas Hepworth.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Sherry-Lee Watson attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Chloe Hayden and Jimmy Jan attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Marni Kornhauser, Neil Sharma and Sarah Freeman attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Tom Wilson attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Gemma Chua-Tran attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Chloe Hayden attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Asher Yasbincek attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Thomas Weatherall attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Thomas Weatherall, Chika Ikogwe, Gemma Chua-Tran, James Majoos, Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Chloe Hayden, Bryn Chapman Parish, Asher Yasbincek, Kartanya Maynard and Ayesha Madon attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Kartanya Maynard attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Ayesha Madon attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: James Majoos attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Chika Ikogwe attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Bryn Chapman Parish attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Thomas Weatherall, Gemma Chua-Tran, Chika Ikogwe, Sherry-Lee Watson, James Majoos, Will McDonald, Chloe Hayden, Carly Heaton, Que Minh Luu, Asher Yasbincek, Kartanya Maynard, Ayesha Madon, Bryn Chapman Parish and Sarah Freeman attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

Latest

Culture

Review | ‘Tuck Shop’ serves up a sweet and sinful treat

0
Tuck Shop | Rooftop Movies | til 27 Apr...
History

On This Gay Day | Entertainer Joel Grey born in 1932

0
The actor is best known for his role as the Emcee in the stage and movie version of the film Cabaret.
News

Cass Review: UK report on trans youth support released

0
The final report of an independent review of gender identity services for children and young people in the UK has been released.
Culture

Perth International Cabaret Festival launches 2024 program

0
The Perth International Cabaret Festival has launched its 2024...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Review | ‘Tuck Shop’ serves up a sweet and sinful treat

0
Tuck Shop | Rooftop Movies | til 27 Apr...
History

On This Gay Day | Entertainer Joel Grey born in 1932

0
The actor is best known for his role as the Emcee in the stage and movie version of the film Cabaret.
News

Cass Review: UK report on trans youth support released

0
The final report of an independent review of gender identity services for children and young people in the UK has been released.
Culture

Perth International Cabaret Festival launches 2024 program

0
The Perth International Cabaret Festival has launched its 2024...
News

Port Adelaide’s Jeremy Finlayson banned for three matches over homophobic slur

0
Port Adelaide forward Jeremy Finlayson has been handed a...

Review | ‘Tuck Shop’ serves up a sweet and sinful treat

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Tuck Shop | Rooftop Movies | til 27 Apr | ★ ★ ★ ★ ½ Rooftop Movies are bringing an exciting, somewhat salacious buzz back to...
Read more

On This Gay Day | Entertainer Joel Grey born in 1932

OUTinPerth -
The actor is best known for his role as the Emcee in the stage and movie version of the film Cabaret.
Read more

Cass Review: UK report on trans youth support released

Leigh Andrew Hill -
The final report of an independent review of gender identity services for children and young people in the UK has been released.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture