‘Heartbreak High’ stars hit the red carpet

The second series of the revived Australian series Heartbreak High arrives on Netflix today.

On Wednesday night the stars of the show hit the red carpet for the series launch.

Hartley High students and teachers walking the red carpet tonight included Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Asher Yasbineck, Thomas Weatherall, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Bryn Chapman-Parish, Sherry-Lee Watson, Chika Ikogwe and Kartanya Maynard.

Joining them were series creator and executive producer Hannah Caroll Chapman, producer Sarah Freeman, directors Neil Sharma, Adam Murfet and Jessie Oldfield, executive producer Carly Heaton and associate producer Anna Curtis.

Netflix Director of Content ANZ Que Minh Luu also joined in on the fun, alongside Screen Australia CEO Deidre Brennan and Head of Screen NSW Kyas Hepworth.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Sherry-Lee Watson attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Chloe Hayden and Jimmy Jan attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Marni Kornhauser, Neil Sharma and Sarah Freeman attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Tom Wilson attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Gemma Chua-Tran attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Chloe Hayden attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Asher Yasbincek attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Thomas Weatherall attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Thomas Weatherall, Chika Ikogwe, Gemma Chua-Tran, James Majoos, Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Chloe Hayden, Bryn Chapman Parish, Asher Yasbincek, Kartanya Maynard and Ayesha Madon attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Kartanya Maynard attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Ayesha Madon attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: James Majoos attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Chika Ikogwe attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 10: Bryn Chapman Parish attends the Netflix cast and crew screening of “Heartbreak High” Season 2 at Palace Cinemas Moore Park on April 10, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)