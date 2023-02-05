‘Heartstopper’ star Sebastian Croft apolgises for new ‘Harry Potter’ part

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Fans of the television show Heartstopper expressed alarm when Sebastian Croft, one of the stars of the show was announced as having a role in the new Harry Potter video game.

The official Twitter account for the upcoming computer game Hogwart’s Legacy announced recently that Croft would be voicing a playable character in the game. Croft plays the character of Ben Hope in Heartstopper.

Following the announcement fans of his most well-known work expressed their dismay that Croft would sign up to be involved in a project linked to author J.K. Rowling who reguarly speaks out against transgender rights.

Croft responded to the wave of criticism explaining that he’d signed on to the project many years ago, long before the author had made many of her comments.

“I was cast in this project over three years ago, back when all Harry Potter was to me, was the magical world I grew up with,” he tweeted. “This was long before I was aware of JK Rowling’s views. I believe wholeheartedly that trans women are women and trans men are men.”

“I know far more now than I did three years ago, and hope to learn far more in the next 3,” he wrote in another tweet. “I’m really sorry to anyone hurt by this announcement. There is no LGB without the T ❤️”

Fans have responded suggesting that he donates the income he made from the project to a charity that supports transgender people.

Fans of the highly successful Heartstopper TV show are eagerly awaiting the show’s second season which was filmed late last year.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.