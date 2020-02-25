Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn reunite for ‘Making the Cut’

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are reuniting for a new TV fashion show called Making the Cut.

The Amazon series looks remarkably like their old show Project Runway except it’s on an international stage, and carries a whopping million dollar prize.

Klum and Gunn appeared on the popular show for 16 seasons, before handing over the reins to Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano last year.

With a concept that sounds eerily familiar, 12 designers will compete for their chance to launch their fashion label.

Sander Bos, Rinat Brodach, Ji Won Choi, Jasmine Chong, Jonny Cota, Martha Gottwald, Troy Hul Arnold, Joshua Hupper, Esther Perbandt, Will Riddle, Sabato Russo, and Megan Smith are the 12 designers taking part in the competition.

The show is being described as the first ‘instantly shoppable show’, because you’ll be able to purchase the winning design of each episode online as soon as the episode airs.

Judges include Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Carine Roitfeld, Joseph Altuzarra, and Chiara Ferragni. The show is scheduled to be available on Amazon in March.

Take a look at the trailer.

