Help Kimmy Schmidt and friends in upcoming interactive special

Netflix have revealed there will be another chapter in the story of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, dropping the first trailer for a new interactive special.

The short-lived series created by the brains behind 30 Rock, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, wrapped after four seasons in 2019. Now Kimmy, Titus and friends are back together for one final adventure.

The interactive special, styled after the groundbreaking Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, will allow fans to decide the gang’s fate as they try to find out what the Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm) is plotting behind bars.

Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), Titus (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) and Lillian (Carol Kane) will return, along with new guest stars Daniel Radcliffe, Johnny Knoxville, Fred Armisen and Jack McBrayer.

Check out the trailer below. Kimmy vs. The Reverend hits Netflix on May 12.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.