Hercules & Love Affair begin a new era

Hercules & Love Affair have returned with new tunes Someone Else is Calling and Crossed Lines. The band led by Andy Butler has a rotating lineup of vocalists and this is their first new music since 2022.

The band burst on to their scene with their self-titled debut album in 2008 which featured the outstanding song Blind which features Anohni on lead vocals. Since then the band have put out four more albums.

- Advertisement -

While a new album looks like it might be a while off, an EP has arrived to tide fans over. The new collections of just four songs features features Icelandic Elin Ey aka Hips and Lips on lead vocals.

First up is Someone Else is Calling.

The second tune to be highlighted from the new EP is Crossed Lines.

“Over the years I have been tremendously blessed to work with so many talented inspiring people – and Elín Ey of Hips & Lips has been an incredible gift in my life,” Butler wrote in an Instagram post.

“The song is coproduced by a guy I love and admire and was so honoured to be in studio with – Quinn Whaley. Basically I feel love today and gratitude. It’s amazing – music connects people – and can create family! What a wonder.”

Check out our 2014 interview with Andy Butler where he chatted to Cinnamon about his creative process.