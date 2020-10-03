Here’s your first look at Russel T Davies new show ‘It’s a Sin’

Britain’s Channel 4 have released a teaser trailer for Russel T Davies new show It’s a Sin, which is expected to premiere in 2021.

The show which is set in London in the 1980’s around the time of the AIDS crisis was originally called The Boys, but it’s been given a new name, taking inspiration from a song by Pet Shop Boys.

The show stars Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, who has quite a background acting having appeared in many indie films, Tv shows and stage productions. The short clip sees Alexander selecting the Pet Shop Boys song on a jukebox before making eye contact with a hot bartender.

Alexander has described himself as “the luckiest boy in the world” after scoring a part in the series.

“I’ve been a fan of Russell T Davies ever since I watched Queer as Folk in secret at 14 years old,” he said.

“His work helped shape my identity as a gay person so I’m absolutely over the moon we’ll be working together. The script was amazing to read, I laughed and I cried a lot, it’s a privilege to be helping to tell this story and I’m so excited.”

Take a look at the teaser clip.

The program was created by Russell T Davies who is one of the greatest drama writers on British television. He’s previously created Queer as Folk, Bob and Rose, The Second Coming, Cassanova, Doctor Who, twin series Cucumber and Banana, A Very English Scandal, and dystopic Years and Years.

The show has a first rate cast including Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris, Tracy Ann Oberman, Shaun Dooley, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, Nathanial Curtis and Lydia West.

Davies said he’d drawn on his own personal experiences to write about the period.

“I lived through those times, and it’s taken me decades to build up to this. And as time marches on, there’s a danger the story will be forgotten. So it’s an honour to write this for the ones we lost, and the ones who survived.”

There’s no word yet on when or where Australian viewers will get to see the show.

