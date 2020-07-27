‘Hey Qween’ star Lady Red Couture has died aged 43

Tributes are pouring for beloved Los Angeles drag personality, YouTube star and trans woman Lady Red Couture, who has sadly passed away at the age of 43.

Kearemia Baines, also known as Lady Red, gained international fame as the co-host of queer pop culture channel and RuPaul’s Drag Race gossip show Hey Qween, along with Jonny McGovern. Lady Red was also an incredible singer, an accomplished actor and stood as a role model for the Black trans community.

McGovern took to Instagram to announce the sad news, paying tribute to his friend and colleague, who passed from complications related to the chronic condition cyclic vomiting syndrome on Saturday.

“This morning at 5am I recieved a call from the hospital letting me know that Lady Red had just passed away,” McGovern wrote.

“I was told she was improving yesterday and ready to move out of intensive care. But very early this morning she had an episode and coded and she was gone.”

Tributes are pouring in for Lady Red from her local LA drag and LGBTIQ+ communitie, and fans around the world, remembering her as a shining beacon of love, and a powerhouse entertainer.

Sending my love to u @GayPimp and all her family/friends in this immense time of loss. Lady Red. I can’t believe this. 💔 she was such a joy of a person. Her laugh. Her smile. — Shangela (@itsSHANGELA) July 25, 2020

Last week I filmed a new @heyqweentv interview and Lady Red was out sick so we talked to her as if she was there…she was going to film her parts later on, now she’s gone. R.i.p Lady Red. 💔This pic is from my first time meeting her in 2017. She will be truly missed by many 😢 pic.twitter.com/xlzW4hu6Ax — Isis King (@MsIsisKing) July 25, 2020

Sending lots of healing and love to the HeyQueen family, viewers, and anyone who was ever touched by the infectiously effervescent kindness and charisma that is Lady Red ❣️ https://t.co/lW8mb5zjIG — Aquaria 🖤 (@aquariaofficial) July 25, 2020

Some people have personalities too big for this world, so they’re called on to greatness. Lady Red @Mothercouture was one of them. Rest in power, Queen. 👑 pic.twitter.com/pHEXhtvbVT — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 25, 2020

Lady Red , you lived life to the fullest with joy , laughter and a giving heart . You truly made a mark on our community and the world, Rest well Puss.🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹😔 https://t.co/Lsn5D6tG4W — MARIAH BALENCIAGA (@MUG4DAYZ) July 25, 2020

lady red couture was a proud black trans woman. we must continue to spread awareness on black trans issues and put them into the mainstream https://t.co/3dc1Qh0rou — starzy stan first, human being second (@streamcocky) July 25, 2020

