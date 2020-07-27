‘Hey Qween’ star Lady Red Couture has died aged 43

Tributes are pouring for beloved Los Angeles drag personality, YouTube star and trans woman Lady Red Couture, who has sadly passed away at the age of 43.

Kearemia Baines, also known as Lady Red, gained international fame as the co-host of queer pop culture channel and RuPaul’s Drag Race gossip show Hey Qween, along with Jonny McGovern. Lady Red was also an incredible singer, an accomplished actor and stood as a role model for the Black trans community.

McGovern took to Instagram to announce the sad news, paying tribute to his friend and colleague, who passed from complications related to the chronic condition cyclic vomiting syndrome on Saturday.

“This morning at 5am I recieved a call from the hospital letting me know that Lady Red had just passed away,” McGovern wrote.

“I was told she was improving yesterday and ready to move out of intensive care. But very early this morning she had an episode and coded and she was gone.”

 

We cant believe we lost this bright shining light. We love you Lady Red. @jonnymcgovernisyourdaddy just posted the above message. RIP LADY RED COUTURE😥🖤🖤❤️

Tributes are pouring in for Lady Red from her local LA drag and LGBTIQ+ communitie, and fans around the world, remembering her as a shining beacon of love, and a powerhouse entertainer.

