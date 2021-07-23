Higher Education Pride Practitioners network celebrate WA launch

A network of professionals aiming to promote LGBTQIA+ inclusion in the higher education sector are celebrating the first meeting of the local chapter here in WA.

The Higher Education Pride Practitioners network (HEAPPS) is comprised of members from universities across Australia, developing a collective response to issues facing LGBTQIA+ communities in the sector.

ECU is leading the state chapter, and includes members from Curtin University and Murdoch University. Dr Ashlee Morgan (School of Business and Law lecturer) and Stevie Lane (Equity Projects Officer) are serving as co-conveners.

“ECU is excited to be leading the WA Chapter and provide a space for higher education staff to connect, learn and further LGBTIQA+ equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives,” co-conveners Lane & Morgan said.

This is a fantastic opportunity to build on the great LGBTIQA+ inclusion work being done in the higher education sector in WA and throughout Australia, and further embed it into our teaching, learning and workplace practices.”

Higher education staff are invited to join the network by connecting on Linkedin, or emailing [email protected]

