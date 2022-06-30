The Sanderson Sisters return in first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Some legends never die! The first teaser trailer for Disney’s much-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 has been summoned.

The sequel to the 1993 comedy horror sees the return of Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson Sisters – a trio of witches who were resurrected by an unwitting virgin in the original film.

The short teaser features some young witches coming into their powers, with the silhouettes of witches Winnie, Sarah and Mary looming in the mist.

Along with the original trio, the follow-up will feature The Shape of Water star Doug Jones, Arrested Development and Veep‘s Tony Hale and Hale’s Veep co-star Sam Richardson.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7, All Stars 2 and All Stars 6 contestant Ginger Minj was also outed as a feature in the new film back in March, reportedly playing a drag version of The Divine Miss M’s character.

Ginger has seen success on the silver screen since her Drag Race run, appearing in 2018’s Dumplin‘, RuPaul’s Netflix series AJ & The Queen and the dragged out holiday film The Bitch Who Stole Christmas.

Since the news of Ginger’s involvement broke, production has confirmed season 12 stand-out Kahmora Hall and season 14 favourite Kornbread Jete – who sadly left the currently airing competition due to an injury – will be taking on the other sister witches.

Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming on Disney+ from September 30.

