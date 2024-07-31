Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Holden Sheppard shares his next book ‘Two Kings’ will be an adult novel

Culture

Western Australian author Holden Sheppard has found legions of fans with his first two young adult focused novels Invisible Boys and The Brink. Sheppard has just shared that his release will be in the adult fiction category and it’s titled Two Kings.

The new novel will be released by Pantera Press and will arrive in June 2025. The author said it was the most “vulnerable” book he’s written to date and is told from the viewpoint of a tradie character named Giacomo Brolo (aka Jack).

Sheppard graduated from the writing program at Edith Cowan University. Born and bred in Geraldton, Western Australia. His debut novel Invisible Boys won numerous accolades including the 2018 City of Fremantle Hungerford Award and the 2019 Western Australian Premier’s Book Prize for an Emerging Writer. 

Earlier this year the television adaptation of Invisible Boys was filmed in Geraldton. The 10 episode series will screen on STAN.

Declaration: OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is also employed by Edith Cowan University.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

