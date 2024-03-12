First look images of the TV series ‘Invisible Boys’ released

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

The TV adaptation of Holden Sheppard’s popular YA novel Invisible Boys is currently filming in Geraldton, and the first images from the set have just been released.

Helmed by Logie and AACTA award-winning creator/director Nicholas Verso and based on Western Australian author Holden Sheppard’s multi-award winning novel, Invisible Boys is a 10-episode LGBTQIA+ drama series starring Joseph Zada (Total Control), Aydan Calafiore (The Voice 2018), Zach Blampied (New Gold Mountain), Joe Klocek (The Dry), Pia Miranda (Windcatcher), and David Lyons (Truth Be Told).

The series being produced by Tania Chambers for Feisty Dame Productions and Nicholas Verso for Asphodel Films, this emotional tale of individuality and sexuality is filming in Perth and Geraldton, Western Australia.



Set against the backdrop of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, Invisible Boys explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town of Geraldton, Western Australia after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man. As they form a tight-knit friendship, the boys find solace and support in one another, exploring their desires and identities in a world that often renders them invisible.



Alongside Shareena Clanton (Wentworth), Myles Pollard (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Elaine Crombie (Top of the Lake), Hayley McElhinney (How to Please a Woman), Steve Le Marquand (Christmess) and Khan Chittenden (Underbelly) the cast also includes the next generation of Australian talent including Mercy Cornwall, Jamie Ward, Joanna Tu, Olivia Nardini, Jade Baynes, Luke Jai McIntosh, James Edward Bingham, and James Rock.

The first images from the production show Zach Blampied as Hammer, Aydan Calafiore as Zeke, Joe Klocek as Matt and Joseph Zada as Charlie.

Director Nicholas Verso said the crew and cast had loved their time filming the series.

“We’ve had an absolute blast filming in Geraldton – the literal hottest place in the world. Thank you to the Yamaji people for welcoming us onto their Country, the incredible, tireless crew and the wonderfully talented cast for bringing this story to life so beautifully.

“It’s been an honour to be the first TV series filmed in Geraldton and capture the experience of contemporary gay life in regional Australia. We can’t wait to share this series with the world.” Verso said.

Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie is also excited about the progress of the series.

“As home of some incredible LGBTQIA+ content, Stan is delighted to welcome Invisible Boys to this slate. Filmed in Perth and Geraldton and featuring a remarkable suite of Australian actors, the series weaves together a compelling and rich story of love, sexuality and isolation deep in regional Western Australia. Nicholas Verso has done an incredible job adapting Holden Sheppard’s award-winning novel Invisible Boys for the screen, bringing his vision, talent and expertise to craft a beautiful production.”

Pia Miranda stars as Anna in the series. The Australian actor first came to prominence in the 2000 feature film Looking for Alibrandi.

Since then she’s appeared in many iconic Australian series including Wentworth, The Secret Life of Us and All Saints. She’s just one of the many established actors appearing alongside the cast of fresh talent in Invisible Boys.

There’s no release date for the series at this stage.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.