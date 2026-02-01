Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Holly Valance defends her song that mocks people who are transgender

News

Former pop star Holly Vallance has defended her song Kiss Kiss (XX) My Arse which was created to support Pauline Hanson’s One Nation.

The song features in Senator Hanson’s new cartoon film A Super Progressive Movie, the South Park style cartoon satirises progressive politics and left wing thinking.

- Advertisement -

The singer says she’s now been “cancelled” over the tune after it was removed from the Apple Music Store earlier in the week.

The song topped the iTunes sales chart upon it’s release, but music industry experts have noted that it only takes a few hundred sales in a short period of time to send a song up the charts. Later in the week the song disappeared from iTunes, but was later reinstated.

Appearing on the Sky News program Outsiders Vallance said she thought the song was really funny.

“Being cancelled, it’s one of my first cancellations I think, it’s quite fun I enjoyed it.” Vallance said of the reaction to her latest work. Since releasing the track Vallance said she’d been sent a lot of hate mail in her social media.

Vallance said she was surprised the track was taken down, given there are so many rap songs available that promote violence, drugs and sexual assault.

“There’s nothing particularly violent or horrific about, I’m not really swearing, I’m not endorsing rape and drug dealing, or anything that’s horrific.” Vallance said.

Vallance has been a vocal supporter of Nigel Farage’s Reform party in the UK, and had now extended her support to One Nation in Australia. She says she is concerned about

“They both give us permission to put ourselves first. To put Aussie’s first, I think that’s really important. I think it the west its just waned for such a long time. Everyone else counts, except the people from that country. People have had enough.”

The singer said she found walking around the streets of London “putrid” and the city had become unrecognisable.

Vallance said people should not be offended by the track because it makes fun of everyone.

ARIA has confirmed that the song will not appear in the official Australian charts as it has not been registered for inclusion.

Do you need support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au 
QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGEDinfo@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au
Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

Latest

News

Tasmanian councilor suspended over homophobic and racist comments

0
Trent Aitken has been suspended for a fortnight but he was not required to apologise.
News

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan reaffirms commitment to equality

0
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has reconfirmed her commitment to equality ahead of today's Pride March in Melbourne.
Culture

Did someone say his name three times? Beetlejuice heads to Perth

0
Broadway star Andy Karl is set to take on the lead role for the Brisbane and Perth runs of the show.
Culture

Joseph Zada nominated for two AACTA Audience Choice awards

0
Zada is the running for Favourite Actor and Breakthrough Artist.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Tasmanian councilor suspended over homophobic and racist comments

0
Trent Aitken has been suspended for a fortnight but he was not required to apologise.
News

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan reaffirms commitment to equality

0
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has reconfirmed her commitment to equality ahead of today's Pride March in Melbourne.
Culture

Did someone say his name three times? Beetlejuice heads to Perth

0
Broadway star Andy Karl is set to take on the lead role for the Brisbane and Perth runs of the show.
Culture

Joseph Zada nominated for two AACTA Audience Choice awards

0
Zada is the running for Favourite Actor and Breakthrough Artist.
Culture

Bright Light Bright Light has a new song with Ana Matronic

0
The new dance floor filling tune is called 'Cold Sweat, Hot Boys'.

Tasmanian councilor suspended over homophobic and racist comments

Graeme Watson -
Trent Aitken has been suspended for a fortnight but he was not required to apologise.
Read more

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan reaffirms commitment to equality

Graeme Watson -
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has reconfirmed her commitment to equality ahead of today's Pride March in Melbourne.
Read more

Did someone say his name three times? Beetlejuice heads to Perth

Graeme Watson -
Broadway star Andy Karl is set to take on the lead role for the Brisbane and Perth runs of the show.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture