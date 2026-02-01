Holly Valance defends her song that mocks people who are transgender

Former pop star Holly Vallance has defended her song Kiss Kiss (XX) My Arse which was created to support Pauline Hanson’s One Nation.

The song features in Senator Hanson’s new cartoon film A Super Progressive Movie, the South Park style cartoon satirises progressive politics and left wing thinking.

- Advertisement -

The singer says she’s now been “cancelled” over the tune after it was removed from the Apple Music Store earlier in the week.

The song topped the iTunes sales chart upon it’s release, but music industry experts have noted that it only takes a few hundred sales in a short period of time to send a song up the charts. Later in the week the song disappeared from iTunes, but was later reinstated.

Appearing on the Sky News program Outsiders Vallance said she thought the song was really funny.

“Being cancelled, it’s one of my first cancellations I think, it’s quite fun I enjoyed it.” Vallance said of the reaction to her latest work. Since releasing the track Vallance said she’d been sent a lot of hate mail in her social media.

Vallance said she was surprised the track was taken down, given there are so many rap songs available that promote violence, drugs and sexual assault.

“There’s nothing particularly violent or horrific about, I’m not really swearing, I’m not endorsing rape and drug dealing, or anything that’s horrific.” Vallance said.

Vallance has been a vocal supporter of Nigel Farage’s Reform party in the UK, and had now extended her support to One Nation in Australia. She says she is concerned about

“They both give us permission to put ourselves first. To put Aussie’s first, I think that’s really important. I think it the west its just waned for such a long time. Everyone else counts, except the people from that country. People have had enough.”

The singer said she found walking around the streets of London “putrid” and the city had become unrecognisable.

Vallance said people should not be offended by the track because it makes fun of everyone.

ARIA has confirmed that the song will not appear in the official Australian charts as it has not been registered for inclusion.

Do you need support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au