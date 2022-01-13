Homegrown talent brings the laughs this Fringe World season

Australia’s longest running comedy club is bringing the best local comedy talent together for this year’s Fringe World festivities.

The Laugh Resort has an eclectic collection of over 50 local performers who will be bringing the yuks The Shoe in Yagan Square.

Manager Di Star said while the festival landscape’s altered, showcasing almost all West Aussie lineups has meant business as usual for the uniquely not-for-profit club, which has nurtured and championed local talent for over three decades, giving rise to some of comedy’s biggest names.

“We’re excited by the recent shift in focus to local artists,” Star said.

“For the festival, for audiences and the media – recognising some of the best talent in the world exists here and getting to know now some of our ‘overnight success stories’ they’ll declare ‘breakout stars’ in future years.”

One of the rising stars on the roster is Ayden Doherty, who navigated life’s mental health hazards in Birthday Party for a Dead Friend – a show 10 years in the making.

Cinephile Nicola Macri is also paying tribute to the camp noughties with The Hilary Duff Film Reenactment Festival, an homage to a teen star who captured the hearts of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Tomas Ford is also bringing his unique brand of comedic gold with Campfire Ukelele Torture, with an hour of silly string songs from the master bush scout.

Wrapping up the season, regular of ABC Radio, Foxtel Aurora, Noongar Radio and guest reporter on The Project, Simone Springer talks dating as a single parent in her hotly anticipated debut hour SOLO. She’s also the host of this year’s 4th annual Galentine’s Day Gala starring nine of the fest’s top comics.

Find The Laugh Resort’s season shows and tickets at fringeworld.com.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.