Honey Davenport releases ‘LOVE IS GOD’ EP with Manila Luzon, LaLa Ri & more

With over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, James Heath-Clark, AKA Honey Davenport, has left an indelible mark on the New York City nightlife scene and beyond, touring the world as a singer, dancer, actor, drag superstar, and club DJ.

They are a recording artist and vocal activist whose music speaks to the experiences of the oppressed, advocating for equality for all. Today they release a new EP, LOVE IS GOD, as well as a new video for Thrive featuring Kevin Aviance.

LOVE IS GOD is a collection of songs about love and overcoming dark times with an overarching story of judicial and sexual liberation.

The five tracks draw upon a myriad of inspiration — from pop, disco, house and reggaeton — while spreading a message of social justice and change. It features the iconic house DJ / nightlife legend Kevin Aviance (of the House of Aviance) as well as drag superstars Manila Luzon, Tammie Brown, LaLa Ri and Jackie Cox.

Of the EP, Honey shares: “Mama Ru always reminds everyone to say love, so I choose to sing about it. I believe that love is the driving force of human existence. All of our emotions and our actions derive from our desire to feel and experience “love.”

“If there’s one thing I want my listeners to take away from the LOVE IS GOD EP, it’s that love has infinite possibilities. I created some bops with my dearest drag sisters that really share a message of love and hope overcoming dark times.”

LOVE IS GOD: THE VISUAL ALBUM, a short musical film directed by Honey Davenport featuring a story woven together by all the songs on the EP, will be released later this year.

Source: Media release, image: Davide Laffe

