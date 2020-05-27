Hulu drops first full trailer for ‘Love, Simon’ spinoff ‘Love, Victor’

Hulu has released an extended look at the debut season of the upcoming gay romantic comedy series, Love, Victor.

Love, Victor is a spin-off from the popular movie Love, Simon. It’s set to stream on U.S. service Hulu in June, and is sure to be picked up by an Australian service too.

The clip expands on last month’s teaser, which saw the title character Victor heading into his local cafe to apply for a casual job as a barista where he discovers his crush is the guy behind the counter.

The new footage is loaded with kisses and cameos, including Australia’s Keiynan Lonsdale returning as his Love, Simon character Blue, and RuPaul’s Drag Race favourite Katya sparkling on stage.

The show was originally developed for Disney+ but was handed off to another broadcaster after it was deemed to be “not family orientated enough”.

Michael Cimino plays the title character Victor, while his crush Benji is portrayed by George Sear.

Actor Nick Robinson will reprise his role as Simon, serving as the show’s narrator. Robinson is also a producer on the series.

Love, Victor makes its debut in the US on June 19th.

