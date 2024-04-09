Huntley Social coming to Lucy’s Love Shack this Friday

The long-running queer dance party Huntley Social is sliding into Lucy’s Love Shack this weekend.

The event has been running for more than five years across various venues, and is described by the team as “a celebration of men, muscle, beards, bears and good vibes.”

- Advertisement -

Huntley Social’s last event was a massive success, diving into the new year with a sensational pool party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUNTLEY SOCIAL (@huntleysocial) This weekend, you can get into those good vibes with H. Sailor, Leask and Dean Misdale on DJ duties.

Huntley Social will be at Lucy’s Love Shack this Friday 12 April from 9pm. For tickets, head to Megatix.