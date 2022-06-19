Icona Pop team up with Ultra Naté to bring new life to a queer classic

Ultra Naté created one of the all time greatest Pride dance tunes with Free, now the club classic has been given anew lease of life in a new collaboration with Icona Pop.

Icona Pop have shared that they used play Ultra Naté ‘s tune back when they DJs in Stockholm, way before they formed their band.

“It is the ultimate expression of what we want Icona Pop to represent; freedom to be whoever you want to be, live life to the fullest, and have fun.” said Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo, who made up the duo.

Icona pop certainly made their mark their 2012 hit I Love It, which featured vocals from Charli XCX, and they’ve been sharing danceable hits ever since.

