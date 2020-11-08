Iconic singer Tina Arena announces national tour for May 2021

Tina Arena will be touring in 2021 with the biggest tour of her career, Enchanté: The Songs Of Tina Arena, will see the singer playing arenas in 8 Australian cities and performing songs from throughout her career. Renowned composer, violinist and dancer Eric Avery will be special guest on the tour.

Promoters of the tour say the chance to see Arena backed by a band plus string quartet – is the beacon of hope we all need right now after living under the dark veil of Covid-19. In Melbourne at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl Arena will be accompanied by her band and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra with a special reserved seated lawn.

Enchanté: The Songs Of Tina Arena kicks off in Sydney on Tuesday 4 May, 2021 before touring to Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Wollongong and Canberra.

Paul Dainty, President and CEO of TEG DAINTY said his company was excited to be touring a performer who was an icon of the Australian entertainment industry.

“I could not be more excited to announce that we are touring Tina Arena next year. She is one of Australia’s most extraordinary performers. Tina is an absolute icon – such an essential part of Australia’s rich musical history. She has also experienced such incredible success in Europe. We are so lucky to have Tina back on home soil and I can’t wait to welcome her onto our Australian stages once more.” Dainty said.

Arena said she was couldn’t wait to get back on stage and return to performing.

“2020 has been such a challenging year for us all in so many ways with the music, arts and entertainment sectors suffering,” Arena said.

“It’s really important for us all to have something to look forward to and return to doing the things we cherish the most as much as possible. Performing is my lifeblood – it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do! – and I can’t wait to be back on stage singing and connecting with my fans through the power of music.

“My art is all about sharing and when I’m giving it my all, the band’s locked in and the audience is responsive – there’s no greater feeling in the world! It’s a special kind of energy exchange; the whole atmosphere seems to shift. Just thinking about it now, I miss performing so much! It actually feeds my soul. I am also pretty excited to have a reason to glam-up again, to be honest.”

In a recent interview Arena shared that she was close to quitting music after appearing in the musical Evita in 2018 and 2019. She described the experience of performing the role of Eva Peron as one that was rewarding but also emotionally and physically exhausting.

Arena’s career has spanned from her first appearances on television in the 1970’s through to becoming a performer on the global stage.

An ARIA Hall of Fame inductee, Tina Arena is the only Australian artist to achieve at least one Gold or Platinum certification – for original album releases – in every decade since the ‘70s. In fact, every solo album release of her career since 1994 has been certified Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum.

Arena’s discography is impressive, with 12 studio albums, 4 live albums, 5 compilations, 45 singles and 36 music videos released to date. Her chart-topping Don’t Ask album (1994) remained in the Top 50 of the ARIA Albums Chart for a jaw-dropping 83 weeks. In 1995, Tina made history when she became the first female artist to win both Song and Album Of The Year at the ARIA Awards.

Arena has also shared the stage with world-renowned artists such as Lionel Richie, Donna Summer, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Andrea Bocelli, Glenn Close, Antonio Banderas, Marc Anthony and Elaine Paige.

2017 marked Tina’s 40th year in the music industry and she celebrated with the release of her Greatest Hits & Interpretations collection. Peaking at #2 on the ARIA Albums Chart, this set became Tina’s 8th Top 10 record in this country. More recently, Tina’s featured vocal on Client Liaison’s A Foreign Affair which introduced her to a whole new generation of fans.

Special guest Eric Avery’s early education in music was learning by ear from age 11 then progressing on to violin studies at Newtown Performing Arts where he also learned a passion for dance. Graduating from NAISDA Dance College Eric has worked with Marrugeku, Black Arm Band, The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, and Canberra Dance Theatre, the Australian Chamber Orchestra and The Australian Ballet.

Recent highlights for Eric are being able to play an arrangement of traditional Ngiyampaa music and violin with Yoyo Ma and creating new music and work with Ronald Smith as part of Avery-Smith, a new band which is exploring contemporary Indigenous and LGBTQ themes through music.

Enchanté: The Songs Of Tina Arena Tour Dates

Sunday 2 May – Brisbane, Convention & Exhibition Centre

Wednesday 5 May – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney

Saturday 8 May – Gold Coast, Convention & Exhibition Centre

Tuesday 11 May – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Saturday 15 May – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, with MSO

Saturday 22 May – Perth, RAC Arena

Wednesday 26 May – Wollongong, WIN Entertainment Centre

Saturday 29 May – Canberra, Llewellyn Hall

