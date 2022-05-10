IDAHOBIT 2022: Allyship with & within the LGBTQIA+ community



May 17 marks International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), an opportunity for all to speak out on discrimination against LGBTQIA+ communities.

The team at Connection and Wellbeing Australia (CAWA) will once again be honouring the occasion with a special event bringing together LGBTQIA+ folks and allies to learn more and share experiences to help combat discrimination from external sources, as well as within our community.

This year’s event will focus on allyship, providing tools for allies to better support our community, as well as bringing different sectors of our community together.

“Presently LGBTIQA+ folks are experiencing high levels of distressed with COVID, the Religious Discrimination Bill, the election campaign and general daily experiences of discrimination,” CAWA Director Bella Broadway says.

“As well as burnout of LGBTIQA+ groups, volunteers and community leaders that have been holding space.”

“When CAWA deliver Inclusive Practice Workshops, one of the most common responses is: ‘We don’t know what to do’. People are allies in name, but not action.”

LGBTQIA+ community leaders, experts and organisations are working with CAWA to produce a short series of videos that can be used as resources to build the capacity of allies and ease the burden on our communities to educate and combat discrimination.

Community members are also invited to get involved and share their experiences with a short survey ahead of IDAHOBIT on May 17.

If you’d like to participate, you can fill out the survey HERE and apply to be a part of the video series which is filming this Thursday May 12.

IDAHOBIT 2022: Activating Allyship will be held online from 10am on Tuesday May 17. To register, head to webinarjam.com

