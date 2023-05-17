IDAHOBIT: Standing in solidarity against the rise of anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiment

Today marks 33 years since the World Health Organisation removed homosexuality from its official register of diseases.

To note the annual passing of this important historical rights achievement IDAHO Day was launched 18 years ago.

Since then International Day Against Homophobia has broadened its acronym to include people who are transgender, bi+, and intersex too, and it’s gained the catchy name IDAHOBIT – International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia.

It feels as if each year we should be celebrating advanced progress in the fight against homophobia, transphobia, biphobia and intersexism. In many ways we have, but reflecting on the last year, it feels like a grand understatement to say there is much work to be done.

Since last year’s IDAHOBIT, we have seen homophobic violence in the heart of Northbridge, drag story time events have come under attack by campaigns spreading misinformation and fear, high-profile transphobes are stoking the flames of anti-trans sentiment across the nation and Nazis are emboldened to speak out against our communities on the steps of Victoria’s state parliament and beyond. Sadly, this is just a snapshot of a much larger picture.

The community response has been fierce. Queer people and allies have come together for defiant statements and rallies, notable figures have stood up for our communities to support drag events and condemn transphobia, advocates have continued to challenge the government on LGBTQIA+ inclusion, support and legislation.

As Just.Equal Australia’s Sally Goldner says, today is an opportunity to discuss what we really want and need, rather than engaging in false debates.

“In Australia, some of these issues are, starting with bi+ and trans people: equitable and affordable trans health care including eliminating out-of-pocket costs for trans surgeries; Getting all states and territories birth certificate laws to an appropriate standard and ultimately creating uniform laws; ensuring the issues for bi+ people receive specific attention to counter the erasure that exists, particularly for couples in one male/one female relationships and/or those couples in regional/rural areas.”

“For those beyond my identity and/or experience: A national ban on unwanted surgeries for people with variation of sex characteristics; Greater visibility for people of asexual and aromantic identities; Equitable blood donation for those assigned male having sex with others assigned male (i.e. cisgender gay and bisexual men, trans women and non-binary people AMAB) For bi+, trans, intersex and ace – funding for positive peer-led information and social marketing campaigns.

“For all of LGBTIQA+: anti-vilification protections in jurisdictions where gaps currently exist and getting rid of unnecessary religious exemptions.

“Finally, we need allyship to all of LGBTIQA+ from those in the broader community and we need allyship within and across LGBTIQA+ communities. For trans people, we need cis people to do more than ask “are you OK” – we need allies to build more allies both re the numbers of allies and the strength of existing allies. And in all these measures we need to consider all intersectionalities e. g. people of colour, First Nations, neurodivergence, disability, faith and more.

“Together, every year, IDAHOBIT can then become a greater day of celebration for all of LGBTIQA+.”

Workplaces, schools and organisations across the world today will offer opportunities to come together and stand in solidarity. For those seeking community today, you can join Pride WA and GRAI’s screening of Queen of Ireland, tune in to RTRFM’s All Things Queer from 11am, relisten to fabulous episodes of Rainbow KINection, or connect with one of the dozens of LGBTQIA+ sporting clubs and support groups.

Connection and Wellbeing Australia have also shared fantastic resources to help those who are keen to learn, support or educate others on how to combat homophobia, biphobia, intersexism and transphobia and take care of your own mental health.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

