If you’re looking for first time love, the ABC is looking for you

The producers of the acclaimed ABC documentary series Love on the Spectrum are seeking participants for their next project at the ABC.

The show does not have a name at this stage, but it’s about single people who are interested in dating, but have never gone on a date yet.

“For this series we are wanting to tell the stories of people who tend to be under represented when it comes to dating on television. This could mean people who identify as LGBTIQ+, it could mean people from different cultural backgrounds, it could mean people living with disability or with a condition, it could mean people whose appearance is different to what we tend to see on dating shows filmed on islands.” the producers said.

“We do aim to be inclusive – if you haven’t yet dated and are interested in this experience please get in touch and say hello. Any initial contact with us is very informal.

“Our series will feature a diverse range of people from all walks of life, we aim to make an honest and insightful documentary series telling the stories of people we don’t see enough of on our screens.”

If you’re over 18, never been on a date, and interested in the project, get in touch with the filmmakers here.

OIP Staff

