Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Illness sidelines Billy Porter as he drops out of Pride celebrations

Culture

Audiences at Manchester Pride were left disappointed on Saturday night when headline act Billy Porter dropped out of a headline appearance at the festival.

The Pose star pulled out at the last minute due to illness. He’s currently appearing the West End production of Cabaret having preformed the role on Broadway earlier this year.

- Advertisement -

Porter had been scheduled to perform a show as his alter-ego Black Mona Lisa as featured on his 2023 album.

Billy Porter attends the 2019 FN Achievement Awards at IAC Building on December 03, 2019 in New York City. (Ron Adar, Shutterstock)

Organisers were only able to release a statement shortly before Porter had been scheduled to appear.

“We’re sad to share that Billy Porter will no longer be able to perform at Mardi Gras today due to illness. We know many of you were looking forward to their set as we were. Get well soon Billy, love from the Manchester Pride Team.” they said.

There’s been no explanation of what ailment sidelined the star.

Little Mix member Leigh-Ann Pinnock who was also on the bill took over Porter’s headline spot.

Porter is known for his multi-faceted career across fashion, stage, screen and recording. He originated the role of Lola in the musical Kinky Boots which won his the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

He played the role of Pray Tell across three seasons of Pose which saw him nominated for both Emmy Awards and Golden Globes. He’s also found success as a producer on Broadway with the musical A Strange Loop, and as a recording artist.

In 2022 he made his directorial debut with the film Anything is Possible. Soon Porter will be seen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Latest

Culture

Australian film ‘Body Blow’ set for world premiere in the USA

0
Director Dean Francis’ provocative new film Body Blow will...
Culture

Ethel Cain adds extra shows in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane

0
Tickets to the Perth show are still available.
Culture

King Princess shares ‘Girls’ and tattoo promotion

0
The artists is promoting her album via an usual tattoo offering.
Community

Celebrate ‘Wear It Purple’ with a spot of bowling

0
Head down to Bayswater Bowls Club to show your support.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Australian film ‘Body Blow’ set for world premiere in the USA

0
Director Dean Francis’ provocative new film Body Blow will...
Culture

Ethel Cain adds extra shows in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane

0
Tickets to the Perth show are still available.
Culture

King Princess shares ‘Girls’ and tattoo promotion

0
The artists is promoting her album via an usual tattoo offering.
Community

Celebrate ‘Wear It Purple’ with a spot of bowling

0
Head down to Bayswater Bowls Club to show your support.
Culture

‘Leg Business’ brings a night of cabaret to The Blue Room

0
The show is presented by a host of up-and-coming Perth talents.

Australian film ‘Body Blow’ set for world premiere in the USA

OUTinPerth -
Director Dean Francis’ provocative new film Body Blow will make its world premiere this September at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. Blending erotic tension, darkly comic...
Read more

Ethel Cain adds extra shows in Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane

OUTinPerth -
Tickets to the Perth show are still available.
Read more

King Princess shares ‘Girls’ and tattoo promotion

Graeme Watson -
The artists is promoting her album via an usual tattoo offering.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture