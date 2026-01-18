Search
‘I’m A Celebrity’ reveals teases first three campmates ahead of premiere

Culture

A new season of Australia’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! premieres tonight, and Network 10 has only teased three competitors ahead of the main event.

The first campmate is former NRL player Luke Bateman, whose become a trending figure on TikTok for his pivot from sport to book reviews.

Joining Luke is supermodel Rachel Hunter, known for covering Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and more, before diving into the world of yoga and meditation and teacher and retreat curator.

The final reveal is AFL star Dyson Heppell, who has also built a reputation as a mental health advocate and community ambassador.

Other clues for the new round of campmates include a Radio Queen, a Reality Bad Boy, a Jungle Princess, a Stand-Up Star, a Master Chef, a Reality Bridezilla, a Logie-Winning Actor and a 90s Pop Star.

I’m A Celebrity… premieres tonight Sunday, 18 January at 7pm on 10.

Culture

Magda Szubanski asks fans to look out for fake images and fundraisers

0
The much loved comedian in the latest victim of fake A.I generated photos.
Culture

Actor Michael Rappaport slammed for comment about Colton Underwood

0
Michael Rappaport has denied he was referring to Colton Underwood's process of coming out when he described him as being the best at holding secrets.
News

US ICE Agents accused of making lesbian slurs about Renee Nicole Good

0
An officer shot the mother of three on Januaury 7th as ICE agents worked their way through Minneapolis.
History

On This Gay Day | Irish politician Leo Varadkar publicly came out

0
In 2015 Irish politician Leo Varadkar publicly announced he...

