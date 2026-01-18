‘I’m A Celebrity’ reveals teases first three campmates ahead of premiere

A new season of Australia’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! premieres tonight, and Network 10 has only teased three competitors ahead of the main event.

The first campmate is former NRL player Luke Bateman, whose become a trending figure on TikTok for his pivot from sport to book reviews.

- Advertisement -

Joining Luke is supermodel Rachel Hunter, known for covering Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and more, before diving into the world of yoga and meditation and teacher and retreat curator.

The final reveal is AFL star Dyson Heppell, who has also built a reputation as a mental health advocate and community ambassador.

Other clues for the new round of campmates include a Radio Queen, a Reality Bad Boy, a Jungle Princess, a Stand-Up Star, a Master Chef, a Reality Bridezilla, a Logie-Winning Actor and a 90s Pop Star.

I’m A Celebrity… premieres tonight Sunday, 18 January at 7pm on 10.