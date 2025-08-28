Search
Graeme Watson
In September Queer Book Club will be reading ‘Nolan’s Hunger’

Culture

Perth’s Queer Book Club have announced the book they’ll be discussing at their September meeting, it’s Nolan’s Hunger by Josh Radwell.

The novella by Perth based writer Radwell was first published in 2023. It tells the story of married couple Parker and Nolan.

When Parker comes home to find his husband dead on the floor. Nolan is however revived by a few drops of Parker’s blood, kicking off this vampire story of love and bloodlust.

Radwel’s book was independently published in May 2023. He is also the author of The Little Door which came out in 2020.

Perth’s Queer Book Club is an initiative of GRAI: GLBTI Rights in Ageing, and was established after years of members of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ communities expressing a desire for a book club. 

Each month a different selection of people turn up to the discussion, and it’s a welcoming space where people aren’t compelled to speak if they go along.

It starts of with everyone introducing themselves and sharing their pronouns, and everyone is asked to describe the book in just one word. Then a moderator starts the discussion with a few provocations, and you can chime in with your thoughts, or just listen to what everyone else has to say.

At the end of the session everyone rates the book using a unicorn scoring system, one unicorn means you weren’t a fan, while five unicorns shows some serious love.

The meeting will be on the last Wednesday of September, the 24th from 6:00pm at Pride Piazza, 142 James Street, Northbridge. Find out more about the group at their Facebook page.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

