Indonesian police detain dozens of people for attending gay party

Police in Jakarta have been criticised for raiding a private party in Jakarta on August 29. A police spokesperson announced they had arrested 9 people after attending the private event.

Fifty six people were attending the private event. Police detained nine people under the country’s vague pornography laws. Homosexuality is not illegal in Indonesia, except in the conservative province of Aceh, but in recent years the police have regularly arrested gay people under a variety of laws.

The arrests, which could result in up to 15 years in prison for party organisers, have been criticised by locally based human rights groups.

Advocates argue that the arrests contravene the country’s commitment to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which was adopted by the country. THey highlight the police should not be able private homes without just reason.

