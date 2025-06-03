International experts unite to call for new strategy as STI rates rise

Experts in sexual health, including researchers and policy leaders, are urging for a greater focus on a population-wide approach to combat sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Noting a rise in STI rates globally, the collective from universities in Australia, Sweden, England, France, Brazil, South Africa, alongside the World Health Organisation (WHO) say the international community is far from reaching health targets in a research paper published to eClinicalMedicine.

“Despite their serious consequences for sexual, reproductive and mental health, control efforts often focus on individual-level interventions like condom promotion and behaviour change,” the group wrote.

“A scientific framework for STI control emphasises reducing infectiousness, decreasing the number of susceptible individuals, and lowering transmission probability.

“Effective strategies should focus on environmental modifications, including expanding access to quality sexual health care, rapid testing with same-visit treatment, and AI-enhanced diagnostics.”

Among the date on rising rates of STI infection, the WHO has identified approximately 374 million new cases of four curable STIs in 2020: chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis and trichomoniasis. Experts hope to get this number below 150 million by 2030.

Monash University’s Professor Jason Ong, lead author and director of Alfred Health’s Melbourne Sexual Health Centre says control of STIs often receive little attention from health departments, despite their consequences.

“Behavioual interventions like condom promotion are still relevant, but falling usage could affect their impact,” Professor Ong said.

“STI and antimicrobial resistance surveillance is essential, as they involve all the key drivers of transmission.”

Professor Ong adds that COVID-19 improved understanding about infection disease transmission, opening the door for a robust conversation about sexual health.

“To control STIs more effectively, we need systems-level public health strategies. This includes prioritising accessible, stigma-free health services, incorporating new technology, and investing in comprehensive STI prevention public health policies.”

Senior research author and fellow Monash Professor Christopher Fairley adds that we need a shift towards system-level changes that shape the lived environment, rather than individual change.

“A comprehensive STI intervention must address stigma through community-led education campaigns, and integrate STI services into general healthcare settings to enhance the uptake of interventions such as post-exposure treatments and vaccinations.”