Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

International experts unite to call for new strategy as STI rates rise

News

Experts in sexual health, including researchers and policy leaders, are urging for a greater focus on a population-wide approach to combat sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Noting a rise in STI rates globally, the collective from universities in Australia, Sweden, England, France, Brazil, South Africa, alongside the World Health Organisation (WHO) say the international community is far from reaching health targets in a research paper published to eClinicalMedicine.

- Advertisement -

“Despite their serious consequences for sexual, reproductive and mental health, control efforts often focus on individual-level interventions like condom promotion and behaviour change,” the group wrote.

“A scientific framework for STI control emphasises reducing infectiousness, decreasing the number of susceptible individuals, and lowering transmission probability.

“Effective strategies should focus on environmental modifications, including expanding access to quality sexual health care, rapid testing with same-visit treatment, and AI-enhanced diagnostics.”

Among the date on rising rates of STI infection, the WHO has identified approximately 374 million new cases of four curable STIs in 2020: chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis and trichomoniasis. Experts hope to get this number below 150 million by 2030.

Monash University’s Professor Jason Ong, lead author and director of Alfred Health’s Melbourne Sexual Health Centre says control of STIs often receive little attention from health departments, despite their consequences.

“Behavioual interventions like condom promotion are still relevant, but falling usage could affect their impact,” Professor Ong said.

“STI and antimicrobial resistance surveillance is essential, as they involve all the key drivers of transmission.”

Professor Ong adds that COVID-19 improved understanding about infection disease transmission, opening the door for a robust conversation about sexual health.

“To control STIs more effectively, we need systems-level public health strategies. This includes prioritising accessible, stigma-free health services, incorporating new technology, and investing in comprehensive STI prevention public health policies.”

Senior research author and fellow Monash Professor Christopher Fairley adds that we need a shift towards system-level changes that shape the lived environment, rather than individual change.

“A comprehensive STI intervention must address stigma through community-led education campaigns, and integrate STI services into general healthcare settings to enhance the uptake of interventions such as post-exposure treatments and vaccinations.”

Latest

Culture

Review | ‘Such a Resounding Silence’ is a call to action

0
Shining a light on stories that have been long silenced, the footage is raw and disturbing, but it ultimately leads to life-long journeys of healing.
Lifestyle

YouTube sensation Cara Devine teaches you how to be a pro ‘Behind The Home Bar’

0
Behind The Home Bar covers everything you need to know so you're always ready to get the party started.
News

Actor Jonathan Joss killed in alleged gay hate crime

0
The actor was best known for his roles in 'Parks and Recreation' and 'King of the Hill'.
Lifestyle

More than a quarter of young Australians struggle to recognise controlling behaviours in relationships

0
The Australian government has launched a new campaign to help young people learn more about healthy relationships.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Review | ‘Such a Resounding Silence’ is a call to action

0
Shining a light on stories that have been long silenced, the footage is raw and disturbing, but it ultimately leads to life-long journeys of healing.
Lifestyle

YouTube sensation Cara Devine teaches you how to be a pro ‘Behind The Home Bar’

0
Behind The Home Bar covers everything you need to know so you're always ready to get the party started.
News

Actor Jonathan Joss killed in alleged gay hate crime

0
The actor was best known for his roles in 'Parks and Recreation' and 'King of the Hill'.
Lifestyle

More than a quarter of young Australians struggle to recognise controlling behaviours in relationships

0
The Australian government has launched a new campaign to help young people learn more about healthy relationships.
News

Couch Potato | Doctor Who finale leaves fans shocked and surprised

0
Be warned, there's spoilers in this report.

Review | ‘Such a Resounding Silence’ is a call to action

OUTinPerth -
Shining a light on stories that have been long silenced, the footage is raw and disturbing, but it ultimately leads to life-long journeys of healing.
Read more

YouTube sensation Cara Devine teaches you how to be a pro ‘Behind The Home Bar’

OUTinPerth -
Behind The Home Bar covers everything you need to know so you're always ready to get the party started.
Read more

Actor Jonathan Joss killed in alleged gay hate crime

OUTinPerth -
The actor was best known for his roles in 'Parks and Recreation' and 'King of the Hill'.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture