Introducing Sam Ashby, he used to be Smashby

Last year the artist known as Smashby headed into the Big Brother UK house, and people got to know Sam Ashby the young man behind the moniker.

Now the singer is using his real name for releases, and his first offering is a song he sang as an acapella in the Big Brother house. Dear Charlotte (Teach Me How To Be Like You) is a more personal song that heralds a new era for the artist.

Dear Charlotte” explores the bittersweet sting of unrequited queer longing. The lyrics dive deep

into the psyche of wanting to inhabit the skin of the “ideal woman” the girl the person you love is

actually in love with. It’s an anthem for anyone who has ever looked in the mirror and wished

they could change their shape just to be seen.

“Unrequited love is something all queer people are familiar with, I’ve had a lot of that. So I

wanted to write about how difficult it can be to not compare yourself to the girl that the person

you like is in love with. It is definitely written from my real life experience.” Sam Ashby said of the release.

It’s an blend of hyoer-pop and drum ‘n bass, so why while the lyrics are more personal, it’s still got a cutting edge sound.

The 27 year old aspiring musician lasted 38 days in the Big Brother house before being evicted, he left 10 days before the finale.