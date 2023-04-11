UK pop rising star Smashby returns with ‘Move Your Body’

British queer pop artist Smashby is kicking off the Pride season with a scorching hot new single Move Your Body.

“This song is totally Ibiza inspired, I wanted to do more house inspired pop music to get everyone pumped for the summer, I’m so excited to perform this on my 2023 Pride Tour.”

The song is being described as an upbeat club banger that you could hear soundtracking a season of Love Island. An infectiously energetic dance pop track reminiscent of the likes of Bebe Rexha, David Guetta and Calvin Harris.

Move Your Body will give Smashby chance to showcase their dancing abilities, something they have become renowned for on the UK Pride Circuit.

