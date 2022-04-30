Ireland’s Wallis Bird embraces uncertainty on new single ‘Go’

Irish-born and Berlin-based lesbian artist Wallis Bird shares Go, a song about beginnings and having the strength to stand out from the crowd to pursue passions and desires.

Go is about letting go and embracing the uncertainty of what’s in store, because life’s too short to not try.

Go follows the release of Aquarius, Power of the Word, What’s Wrong with Changing and Pretty Lies from Wallis’ forthcoming album HANDS out May 27.

“I share the release date of my album HANDS around the joy of Pride and the jubilant 7 year anniversary of the Marriage Equality Vote, a huge event in Irish history,” Bird says.

“An event I broadcast into my songs, to mark the power of the people, to mark Panti Bliss, to mark my pride in Ireland over the last 20 years, and how far her people have come. Grá agus Bród ABÚ!”

Wallis Bird has released six albums since 2007, for which she’s won two Meteor Awards, Ireland’s annual music prize – mostly recently for Best Female Artist – and a prestigious 2017 German ‘Music Autoren Preis’ (Music Author Prize), not to mention two further nominations for the Choice Music Prize, Ireland’s equivalent to Britain’s Mercury Prize.

In addition, she’s racked up over a thousand shows during the past decade, earning a reputation worldwide for her legendarily passionate, energetic and good-humoured concerts. Wallis has also previously found a champion in American artists Amanda Palmer, and the Irish Times once noted that Bird’s irrepressible trademark energy on stage could “kickstart an entire economy”.

HANDS – also known as NINE AND A HALF SONGS FOR NINE AND A HALF FINGERS sees Bird turning the spotlight onto herself, raising issues that are sometimes hard to face. Bird confronts themes of trust, alcohol abuse, stagnation, self-censorship and self-improvement.

HANDS is out May 27.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.