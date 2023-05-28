Is a Madonna and Sam Smith collaboration on the way?

Is a collaboration between Madonna and Sam Smith about to drop?

Fans got excited last week when Madonna posted a short video to her Instagram with a graphic saying “S X M Sam and Madonna”, the accompanying audio featured the two singer’s voices.

Around the same time Smith posted a message to fans saying Unholy would not be the final song at his concert that night.

“Manchester, we’ve got a surprise for you this evening. ‘Unholy’ won’t be the last song….” Smith posted to Twitter. Both the post from Madonna and the one from Smith used the same font.

Fans never got to find out what the new final number was though, four songs into the concert Smith walked off stage before announcing they were cancelling the rest of the show after they struggled to sing properly.

Subsequent concerts in Birmingham and Glasgow have also been delayed after it was revealed the singer had suffered a vocal chord injury.

Smith has been closing off his current tour with an encore that features a cover of Madonna’s Human Nature before launching into his Kim Petras collaboration Unholy.

Madonna’s certainly been loving collaborations lately, she’s teamed up with Dua Lipa, Tokischa, Saucy Santana, Beyonce, Fireboy DML, 070 Shake and Sickick.

The singer is currently in rehearsals for her world tour, it’ll be the first time ever in her long career that she’s taken greatest hits set on the road. With 92 singles under her belt in a career spanning more than four decades Madonna has a few tunes to choose from.

OIP Staff

