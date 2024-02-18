Is John Quigley’s time as Attorney General coming to an end?

John Quigley has been Western Australia’s Attorney General since Labor came to power in 2017, but there’s speculation his time in the role may be coming to an end.

The Western Australian has reported that multiple sources have told them there’s a push for Quigley to be replaced if Labor are returned to government at the 2025 election.

Quigley is the oldest member of the WA parliament and will turn 76 just ahead of the next election, and there’s a push to present a fresh new team and show generational change.

Quigley has previously said he plans to run again but declined to comment on the Western Australian’s report. Several long serving Labor MPs have announced they will be stepping down at the next election, including Matthew Hughes, Sue Ellery and Bill Johnson.

Premier Roger Cook declared Quigley was “the best Attorney-General Western Australia has ever had” earlier this week but would not be drawn on whether he’s already been tapped on the shoulder.

The premier said Quigley was doing as fantastic job.

“My team is focused on delivering for Western Australians — decisions about future hypothetical Cabinet positions are for the future.” Roger Cook told The West.

Quigley has been criticised for moving slow on Equal Opportunity law reform, and for failing to fulfil a longstanding promise to remove the WA Gender Reassignment Board.

He also attracted controversy during the government’s high-profile clashes with businessman Clive Palmer. The Attorney General’s testimony was described as “confused and confusing”, and he had to return to the witness box for a second time to clarify his evidence.

Prior to entering politics in 2001 Quigley had a remarkable career as a barrister and solicitor.

OIP Staff

