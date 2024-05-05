Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

In this week’s edition we look at new videos from Mad Tsai, Gavin Turek, Yungblud, Scott Hoying, and Garbage.

Tsai delivers a tune reminiscent of the 1950s, Gavin Turek recreated a famous film scene from the 1970’s, while Yungblud and Garbage share covers of 70’s classics.

Scott Hoying has an alternate version of this latest release which is very different to the original take.

Mad Tsai – Mad’s World

It’s just a few weeks since Mad Tasi last delivered some new music, but he’s back with another new tune. This time it’s a ballad that evokes classic sounds of the 1950’s.

Gavin Turek – Disco Boots

This new clip from Gavin Turek shares a slick disco groove while recreating the opening scene of a very famous 70’s movie. Turek has previously collaborated with Mayer Hawthorne and Tokimonsta. Her debut album Madame Gold came out in 2021.

Scott Hoying – Mad About You (Cinematic Version)

We’ve been loving that least solo output from Scott Hoying from Pentatonix. Mad About You is just so catchy and uplifting, but now he’s put out an alternative version that is dark, foreboding and distraught. It’s completely the opposite vibe to the original take on the song.

Yungblud – I Was Made for Loving You

British artist Yungblud has returned with this cover of a KISS classic which is featured in the hit movie The Fall Guy. KISS released the disco rock song back in 1979 and it’s one of their best-known tunes.



Madonna reportedly recorded a cover of the song for the Kiss My Ass tribute album, but it didn’t make the cut for the record. Over the years it’s been covered by Scooter, Menudo, Paulina Rubio and Ricki Lee includes an interpolation of the song of her most recent album.

Garbage – Song to the Siren

Another amazing cover version. On their new EP Lie to Me Garbage takes on one of Tim Buckley’s best-known songs, the haunting Song to the Siren.

The song written by Tim Buckley, was first recorded by country singer Pat Boone in 1969. Buckley released his own version in 1970 and following his death in 1975 it became a popular tune for artists to cover.

British band This Mortal Coil released an acclaimed version in 1983 that features Elizabeth Fraser from The Cocteau Twins on vocals. Bryan Ferry, Sinead O’Connor, John Frusciante, George Michael, Robert Plant and the Czars have all recorded this song.