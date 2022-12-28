Islamic police raid ‘gay wedding’ in Nigeria arresting 19 people

Islamic police in Northern Nigeria have raided what they claim was a “gay wedding” arresting 19 Muslim men and women.

The police raided an event in Kano, the largest city in Northern Nigeria following a tip-off, police spokesman Lawal Ibrahim Fagge said.

He said the couple who had not yet taken their vows escaped capture, but police continued to search for them.

Kano has a mostly Musim population and religious law operates alongside secular law. Homosexuality is illegal under both systems. Under secular law those found guilty of homosexuality can face up to 14 years in prison, but Sharia laws called for death by stoning.

The police spokesman told the BBC that the fifteen men and four women arrested at the event would be encouraged to undergo counselling and their parents had been encouraged to come forward.

“We’ll explore the avenue of change before we charge them in court. First we counsel them and involve the parents and we hope they change their lifestyle,” Fagge said.

Fagge said police had raided a similar event in 2021 arresting 18 people but all were released after they were gave assurances that they would change their lifestyle.

OIP Staff

