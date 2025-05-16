It’s a no-go for Go-Jo at Eurovision

Go-Jo, Australia’s Eurovision entry for 2025, has been knocked out of the competition during the second semi-final.

Go-Jo’s performance of his song Milkshake Man features costume reveals, knee slides, hip gyrations and audience interactions, but he didn’t secure enough votes to make it through to Sunday morning’s Grand Final.

This year was Australia’s 10th appearance in the competition, and it’s the second year in a row we’ve failed to qualify for the final.

Go-Jo performing Milkshake Man for Australia at the Second Semi-Final in St. Jakobshalle (Sarah-Louise Bennet / EBU).

Sixteen countries took part in the second semi-final held in Basel Switzerland in the early hours of Friday morning, but only ten can make it through to the final. Out of the competition was Australia, Montenegro, Georgia, Czechia, Serbia and Ireland.

Ireland hold the joint record alongside Sweden for the most Eurovision wins, both have seven trophies. While Sweden is one of the favourite’s to win the 2025 tournament of song, Ireland are going home early once again. In the last decade Ireland has only made the final one one occasion, in 2018 when Ryan O’Shaughnessy came 16th with his song Together.

Australia’s fading fortunes at Eurovision

For Australia’s first appearance in the Eurovision Song Competition in 2015 we were automatically put into the Grand Final and our debut performer Guy Sebastian placed fifth overall.

Australia’s best result came the following year when Dami Im took out second place with Sound of Silence. Since then Australia’s had mixed fortunes with songs from Isaiah Firebrace, Jessica Mauboy, Kate Miller-Hiedke, Sheldon Riley and Western Australian band Voyager.

In 2020 the competition was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, and Australia’s Montaigne had to wait a year, and find another song to be part of the competition. In 2021 she was unable to travel to Europe, and performed from Australia via video link, it was the first time Australia didn’t make it to the Grand Final.

Last year’s entry from Electric Fields was out second stumble, and this year Go-Jo has continued the trend of Australia’s fading fortunes.