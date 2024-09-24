It’s crunch time for Mike and Pete on MKR

Tonight’s the night on MKR when WA based mates Mike and Pete will be tested to see if their skills match their boasting.

They’re the last couple to cook in the current round of the series and after Mike’s spent the last fortnight describing all the other contestants’ dishes as “easy”, there’s a bit of pressure on the best biddies to deliver.

The duo will be hoping their Italian style food will get top scores from judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fasnidge, as well as all the other teams.

@mykitchenrules Prepare for our fussy friends from WA to take the floor! 🧑‍🍳 Tune in from 7.30 tonight to watch Mike & Pete's instant restaurant on @channel7 and @7plus ♬ original sound – MKR

The show airs on Seven and 7Plus from 7:30pm WA time.