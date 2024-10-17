It’s GiveOUT Day – support local LGBTIQA+ organisations

Search
Today is GiveOUT Day, Australia’s annual day of giving to LGBTQIA+ not-for-profit organisations and initiatives.

Donations to LGBTQIA+ organisations on GiveOUT Day are doubled (T&C apply), and each donation goes directly to the LGBTQIA+ organisation or project you’ve donated to.

GiveOUT Day provides LGBTQIA+ organisations with the opportunity to build awareness of their causes, raise funds for vital services, engage with supporters, and expand their networks.

Em Scott, CEO of GiveOUT, emphasised the importance of community-driven efforts: “LGBTQIA+ organisations in Australia do extraordinary work, yetthey receive less than 5 cents of every $100 donated. GiveOUT Day is about bridging that gap and empowering these groups to continue their vital missions – from mental health supportto advocacy, and beyond.”

There’s lots of Western Australian based organisations you can show your support for.

The Busselton Pride Alliance
In a world with so much information online, it can be overwhelming to know where to start, and even harder to determine what is trustworthy. That’s why Busselton Pride Alliance is committed to developing printed resources that are reliable, accessible, and created with care, to help inform, educate, and connect people with community support.

The Equality Project
The Equality Project is committed to ensuring that Rainbow Mob tickets to Better Together are fully funded. Your help in donating to our scholarship fund ensures that we can continue to support Rainbow Mob communities in being visible. 

GRAI: Help get their podcast to more people
GRAI – Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Rights in Ageing Inc was formed in Perth in 2005 to protect the rights and well-being of older LGBTI people. We are a not-for-profit community-based organisation, working to ensure that older LGBTI people are safe, valued and respected in their later life stages

Goldfields Pride
This annual festival celebrates diversity and promotes the values of inclusion, acceptance, and respect for all. Pride Fest is an inclusive gathering for rainbow families, allies, and supporters of all ages to come together in a joyous display of solidarity.

The Freedom Centre
Freedom Centre is turning 30 this year, and is celebrating our three decades of supporting the LGBTIQA+ community with some great events. This includes pride celebrations in November, a Queer Prom for our young people, and a Freedom Centre Homecoming for our community of past visitors, volunteers and staff as well as all who have been a part of Freedom Centre’s history.

Rainbow Community House
Rainbow Community House needs your help to support LGBT+ youth mental health. $2,880 = A YEAR of free fortnightly therapy for a vulnerable LGBT+ young person. Every dollar helps!

