It’s International Lesbian Day!

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

October 8th is International Lesbian Day, a day to celebrate the achievements of lesbians.

The origins of International Lesbian Day are not entirely clear, it may have begun in 1980 when a Lesbian Day March was held in New Zealand. The first Australian event was held at the Collingwood Town Hall in Melbourne on October 13, 1990.

One thing we know for sure is it took off in Australia, and is now celebrated around the world.

Happy International Lesbian Day everyone!

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.